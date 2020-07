12 persons have been roasted to death in a ghastly auto crash along Tombia-Amasomma road in Bayelsa State

The accident occurred on Wednesday night

It involved a 14 seater passenger bus and a diesel tanker, transporting chips to a construction site in Ammasoma

Spokesman of the federal road safety corps in the state, Asinin Butsiwa, says there was an explosion during the accident which set the bus on fire

