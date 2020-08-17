1.6 Million Candidates Writing WAEC Examination Taking Off Today

Candidates Writing WAEC

A total of one million, 549 thousand and 463 candidates are writing the senior secondary school certificate examination (SSCE) which kicked off nationwide today

The candidates include 786,421 males and 763 thousand and 43, females

The examination taking off, amidst fears of Covid-19 infections, is being conducted by the West African Examination Council

The examination holding in 19,129 secondary schools nationwide, will last for five weeks

WAEC is testing candidates in 76 subjects, out of which each of them is expected to take a maximum of eight or nine

Senior secondary schools were reopened two weeks ago in several states to prepare students for the examination which was rescheduled by WAEC twice due to Covid-19 pandemic.

