A total of one million, 549 thousand and 463 candidates are writing the senior secondary school certificate examination (SSCE) which kicked off nationwide today
The candidates include 786,421 males and 763 thousand and 43, females
The examination taking off, amidst fears of Covid-19 infections, is being conducted by the West African Examination Council
The examination holding in 19,129 secondary schools nationwide, will last for five weeks
WAEC is testing candidates in 76 subjects, out of which each of them is expected to take a maximum of eight or nine
Senior secondary schools were reopened two weeks ago in several states to prepare students for the examination which was rescheduled by WAEC twice due to Covid-19 pandemic.
