1.5m to Write WAEC SSCE Exam

One million, 549 thousand candidates are to write the re-scheduled May/June 2020 senior school certificate examination (SSCE), to be conducted by West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The candidates, including 786,421 males and 763,042 females, will write the examination, between August 3 and September 5 in 19,129 secondary schools nationwide.

The examination for final year students in secondary schools was earlier scheduled to hold between April 5 and June but shifted due to Covid-19.

WAEC Head of Nigeria national office, Patrick Aregha, addressing newsmen in Lagos, says the candidate will write 76 subjects.

All schools participating in the examination, according to him, must provide face mask for their candidates before they will be allowed into the examination hall.

Also, each participating school must provide handwashing facilities and sanitizers.

